17 Grambling forces 7 turnovers, beats Alcorn State 41-14

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Grambling State forced seven turnovers to top the Alcorn State University football program 41-14 Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.



Despite the loss, Alcorn remains in first-place in the SWAC East Division standings. The Braves, who are 5-3 overall, are tied with Alabama A&M with 3-1 SWAC records.



Senior De'Lance Turner highlighted the Braves offense with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Braves ran for 195 yards as a team.



Alcorn used both of its quarterbacks for the second consecutive game. Senior Lenorris Footman and sophomore Noah Johnson combined for 168 passing yards and 40 rushing yards.



Senior Jalen Walker caught four passes for 76 yards and junior Charles Hughes grabbed three passes for 49.



Defensively, senior Michael Brooks paved the way with nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. Sophomore Javen Morrison turned in seven tackles, 1.0 for a loss, an interception and a forced fumble.



Sophomore Travelle Ware, junior Trae Ferrell and senior Ramonte Bell each registered a sack. Ferrell is the reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Week winner.



The Tigers (6-1, 3-0 SWAC) forced four fumbles and three interceptions.



Devante Kincade threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 15 yards and a touchdown. Martez Carter notched 115 yards rushing.