#10 Jones County hands #4 Hinds their first loss of 2017 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#4 Hinds undefeated run ended Saturday in Ellisville. #10 Jones County beat the Eagles 41-36 in a back and forth tilt.

The JCJC victory clinches the MACJC South Division title.

