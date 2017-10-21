Boy Scouts across the world participate in emergency operations training

The Boy Scouts of America hosted their 60th annual "Jamboree on the Air today". More than 1 million scouts in 100 different countries participate each year.

Boy scouts across the world spent Saturday afternoon learning about emergency operations, using battery powered, two-way amateur radio and satellite links.

"Trying to get their signal numbers and the frequency, and tell them how fuzzy they are - like how much static they have, and what the frequency is," explained Joe Williams, a boy scout who participated at the Jamboree in Brandon.

"I never thought I would like anything like that," said Ralph McGowin, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 229 in Brandon.

"I was communicating with someone in Pennsylvania!" exclaimed Logan Berry, another boy scout in Brandon. "And it's really cool because you can meet a lot of people."

Parker Kyle's father is the Assistant Scoutmaster, and helped organize the event in Brandon.

"It's really interesting for me because my dad is a HAM radio operator and he talks to people all over the world," said Parker, referring to the type of radio his father works with.

The scouts received a "Jamboree on the Air" patch and a merit badge for participating, which was a huge draw for some of the boys.

"What I like is the merit badges that you get, and that you go, and that you have different ranks and different responsibilities," said Hughey Williford, who recently moved from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts in Brandon.

Another draw: getting to ride around in a Rankin County Emergency Search and Rescue vehicle.

The Assistant Scoutmaster, Patrick Kyle, says the timing of the emergency operations training, right in the middle of hurricane season, is especially important - on top of being fun.

The Boy Scouts of America are now letting girls in their ranks.

Assistant Scoutmaster Parker said no girls have approached his troop just yet, but they would certainly be welcome if they'd like to join the team.



