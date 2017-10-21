Mississippi College has great start on defense, but Choctaws fal - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi College has great start on defense, but Choctaws fall to West Georgia

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Saturday marked homecoming at Mississippi College. The Choctaws had a great start on defense and special teams, but West Georgia spoiled the fun winning 28-0.

MC drops to 0-8 this season, 0-6 in Gulf South Conference play.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly