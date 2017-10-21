Jackson State switches QBs, falls to Southern - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State switches QBs, falls to Southern

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Saturday's BoomBox Classic marked several changes on the Jackson State offense. Derrick McCall called plays, Jordan Williams got the start at quarterback.

Williams got off to a great start, leading the Tigers to a TD drive on the opening possession.

But Southern shined in the running game, defense, and even dialing up a fake field goal. The Jaguars beat the Tigers 35-17 on Saturday.

JSU falls to 0-7, 0-3 in SWAC play.

