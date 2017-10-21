Jackson State switches QBs, falls to Southern

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Saturday's BoomBox Classic marked several changes on the Jackson State offense. Derrick McCall called plays, Jordan Williams got the start at quarterback.
Williams got off to a great start, leading the Tigers to a TD drive on the opening possession.
But Southern shined in the running game, defense, and even dialing up a fake field goal. The Jaguars beat the Tigers 35-17 on Saturday.
JSU falls to 0-7, 0-3 in SWAC play.
