Southern Miss rallies from 11 down, beats Louisiana Tech in double overtime thriller

Southern Miss had a flair for the dramatic Saturday in Ruston. The Golden Eagles turned an 11 point deficit with 4:08 to go into a 34-27 double overtime victory at Louisiana Tech.
Parker Shaunfield kicked a 49 yard field goal to make it 27-19 with 1:23 left. USM recovered the onside kick. Two big throws would tie the game. Keon Howard found Korey Robertson for a 22 yard score. Howard's pass to Jay'Shawn Washington was complete to force overtime, tied at 27.
Both teams threw interceptions to force a 2nd OT. Howard hit Robertson for a 25 yard touchdown to give USM a 34-27 lead.
The Nasty Bunch would stop the Bulldogs to secure their 3rd straight win in the Rivalry in Dixie.
Southern Miss moves to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in Conference USA. They'll take a 3 game winning streak back to The Rock. USM hosts UAB on October 28th.
