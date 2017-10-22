JPD searches for Metro PCS suspected burglar - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD searches for Metro PCS suspected burglar

JPD searches for Metro PCS suspected burglar

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Jackson Police Department Source: Jackson Police Department
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department needs assistance in identifying the suspect captured on surveillance burglarizing a local business.   

The burglary occurred on October 12 at the Metro PCS on Terry Road. 

If you know who this person might be, please call Crime Stoppers at (601)355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly