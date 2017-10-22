JPD needs help identifying suspected Academy of Hair Design burglar

The Jackson Police Department needs assistance in identifying the suspect captured on surveillance burglarizing a local business.

The burglary occurred on October 14, 2017, at the Academy of Hair Design, located on University Blvd. in Jackson.

Anyone who can identify this person or may have information related to this crime is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

