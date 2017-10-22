NFL controversy causes Tupelo bar to stop showing games - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

NFL controversy causes Tupelo bar to stop showing games

TUPELO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Owners of the Mugshots Bar and grill in Tupelo has decided to not show anymore NFL games in their restaurant. 

Management posted on their Facebook timeline Saturday, informing customers of the reason.

The reason they say is due to the disrespect "towards our great nation and the men and women that have sacrificed so much to defend and protect it. 

