Six people injured in Natchez Trace Pkwy crash

Six people are recovering in the hospital after a head-on collision on the Natchez Trace Parkway Sunday.

The accident happened between Clinton and Ridgeland.

It took nearly two hours for first responders to remove a woman trapped in her vehicle. Paramedics later airlifted her to the hospital.

Five others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Park Rangers say a man was coming home after a fishing trip, hauling a boat when he tried to pass someone. He hit an SUV towing an RV head-on. Inside that SUV, a family was headed home after a camping trip.

"People try to pass in this area. It's probably not the safest area to pass. Just be a little bit more patient. The speed limit on the Trace is 50. So bear that in mind: Whenever you're behind someone going the speed limit, it may seem like they're going slow, but they're actually abiding by the law," said Supervisory Ranger Steven Dollinger.

We are not sure of the conditions of the people involved in the accident, although Park Rangers did mention that none seemed life threatening.

