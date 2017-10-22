Jett Even & Booker Chambers have 4 TDs as Mississippi Valley wins on homecoming

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Booker Chambers caught three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Mississippi Valley State routed NCCAA-member Virginia-Lynchburg 53-5 on Saturday.

Chambers ran for an 8-yard touchdown and had touchdown catches of 60, 11, and 6 yards. He finished with six receptions for 116 yards. Jett Even was 13-of-17 passing for 291 yards with four touchdowns.

Mississippi Valley State (2-5) led Virginia-Lynchburg 25-3 at half. Safety Jamenta Shaw blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for the Delta Devils to stretch their lead to 39-3.

The game was one of two this season in which a Division I team plays a team that's neither NCAA nor NAIA. Virginia-Lynchburg became a countable opponent for NCAA teams in May. The Dragons travel to Nashville to face Tennessee State on Nov. 4.

