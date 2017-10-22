Rachel Richlinski recaps lose-lose Ole Miss Saturday vs. LSU

A highly anticipated game with the return of Ed Oregon to Ole Miss turned into an opportunity for LSU to show off its offensive weapons. The Tigers put up 593 yards of total offense and Derrius Guice was the star of the show rushing for a stunning 276 yards.

"Looked like maybe we misfit some gaps," said Rebel head coach Matt Luke. "Looked like he was running a little stretch play and the B-gap is where he got the majority of his yards. We knew the speed sweeps would be a part of it, but to win the game we would have to stop him and we didn't."

Josiah Coatney had 5 tackles in Saturday's loss. "We played a decent game, and you can't win with decent games. We really got to stop the run."

With Shea Patterson now out for the season, all eyes turn to backup QB Jordan Ta'amu who filled the role for a few drives against LSU.

"They're very similar quarterbacks," said offensive coordinator Phil Longo. "Both very mobile. Both have the ability to run the football. We've been in this offense with two completely different QBs and it doesn't change much anyway. But you enjoy the mobility that Shea has, and I think we'll enjoy the mobility that Jordan has also."

Ole Miss has another SEC date next weekend. Arkansas comes to town on a 3 game skid, Rebels will be in the hunt for their 2nd conference win.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.