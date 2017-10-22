Mississippi State on the doorstep of the Top 25

Mississippi State is inching closer to getting back in the polls. The 5-2 Bulldogs received votes in both major national rankings on Sunday.

They earned 43 votes in the AP Top 25, they're sitting 28th. Dan Mullen's crew got 19 votes in the Amway Coaches Poll, they're also 28th in that poll.

MSU travels to College Station on October 28th to face #24 Texas A&M. Kickoff is at 6:15pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

