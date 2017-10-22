Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (October 20th)

Warren Central, Brandon, Scott Central, and Jackson Prep are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week

1. Corey Wilson TD (Warren Central)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Warren Central's Corey Wilson finds a hole and breaks free for the 40 yard touchdown. He had 3 scores as the Vikings beat Clinton 28-10. Warren Central kept their 6A playoff hopes alive.

2. Will Rogers TD pass to Jonathan Mingo (Brandon)

Our second nominee is from a 6A Region 3 clash. Brandon's Will Rogers finds Jonathan Mingo in time, he'll do the rest for a Bulldog touchdown. Rogers had 5 TD passes (3 to Mingo) as they beat Oak Grove 52-33.

3. Ken Butler trucks his way in (Scott Central)

Our third nominee is from a 10 and oh team. Scott Central running back Ken Butler trucked his way into the end zone. The Rebels put 68 on the board in a 68-20 win over Pelahatchie.

4. Jerrion Ealy soars for the score (Jackson Prep)

Our final nominee is from another undefeated team. Jackson Prep running back Jerrion Ealy soared for a 2nd quarter score vs. New Hope. The Patriots won 45-28 in Columbus to move to 10-0 on the season.

