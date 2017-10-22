Brandon church participates in Operation Christmas Child

Volunteers in Brandon did their part Sunday to help needy children all over the world.

Operation Christmas Child, has been going on for more than 20 years.

Here in the metro, volunteers at Crossgates Baptists Church set a goal to pack 200 shoe boxes filled with much-needed hygiene items and toys as well. With kids doing most of the packing, organizers say it teaches them that giving back is very important.

Volunteer, Melissa Foster, says "These are kids that have often never had a present before. I met one child that had gotten a shoebox before, and she had to share a toothbrush with about twenty other girls. She was very excited just to get a toothbrush."

Volunteers also included school supplies in these care packages as well.

