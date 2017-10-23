Silver Alert cancelled after missing Union County man found safe

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled the Silver Alert for 73-year-old Douglas Randy Panell of Blue Springs in Union County.

He was found safe.

Panell was last seen at about noon Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of County Road 265. He was driving a black 2017 Nissan Frontier four-wheel drive pick-up truck.

Family members say Pannell has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

