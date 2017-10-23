Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Union County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Douglas Randy Panell of Blue Springs in Union County.

Pannell is described as a white male, six feet, one inch tall, weighing 210 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at about noon Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of County Road 265. He was driving a black 2017 Nissan Frontier four-wheel drive pick-up truck.

Family members say Pannell has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Pannell please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-534-1941.

