Over 1600 Entergy customers without power

Many people are still waking up without power Monday morning. There are over 1,600 Entergy customers without power.

Entergy says storms that moved through the state yesterday were the reason for the power outages on Sunday. The high winds have blown over power lines, knocking out power.

The power company says they are expecting power to be restored to most customers by 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Here is a break down of those without power:

Copiah County: 823

Hinds County: 795

Claiborne County: 107

Franklin County: 89

Adams County: 16

Other: 299

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

