Citation issued to DeSoto Co. man for violating deer carcass transportation regulations

Last week, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) issued a citation to a DeSoto County man for violating deer carcass transportation regulations.

Conservation officers said the avid deer hunter traveled to Wyoming to hunt mule deer. After his return to Mississippi, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department contacted the hunter to inform him that the mule deer he harvested in Wyoming had tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal neurological disease that affects cervids (white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, moose, caribou, red deer, sika deer, and fallow deer).

After being notified by Wyoming that his deer had tested positive for CWD, the resident contacted the MDWFP. Conservation officers were dispatched to collect the remains of the deer. Since the mule deer had not been processed, as required in the regulation, the officers issued the citation.

The citation was in reference to 40 Miss. Admin. Code, Part 2, Rule 2.7, which was passed in May of 2016.

“It is our duty to protect the state’s natural resources, and the public health, safety and welfare,” stated Colonel Steve Adcock, Chief of Law Enforcement for the MDWFP. Adcock went on to say, “this regulation will hopefully help us to prevent something catastrophic from occurring here in Mississippi.” Hunters are encouraged to review Mississippi’s rules on lawful transportation of trophies or meat from animals harvested out of state, before bringing these items into Mississippi.

To date, no cases of CWD have been confirmed in Mississippi.

