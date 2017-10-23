One arrested after Pizza Hut manager stabbed in Madison Co.

The manager at a Pizza Hut in Madison County was stabbed Sunday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a couple was doing a child custody exchange at the restaurant on Gluckstadt Road. Authorities say the child's uncle and the boyfriend of the child's mother got into a fight and the uncle stabbed the boyfriend.

The child's uncle, 19-year-old Denarron Bouldin, was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault.

Officials says the victim is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

