One arrested after Pizza Hut manager stabbed in Madison Co.

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The manager at a Pizza Hut in Madison County was stabbed Sunday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a couple was doing a child custody exchange at the restaurant on Gluckstadt Road. Authorities say the child's uncle and the boyfriend of the child's mother got into a fight and the uncle stabbed the boyfriend.

The child's uncle, 19-year-old Denarron Bouldin, was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault.

Officials says the victim is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

