Tunica woman sentenced for stabbing neighbor to death

A 59-year-old Tunica woman is going to prison for 25 years for murdering her neighbor.

Gloria Jean Logan pleaded guilty Friday to the stabbing death of her neighbor, Rosemary Brown. Logan, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, entered a best interest plea, meaning she thought there was evidence to convict her of the original charge.

She pleaded to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

Logan was sentenced to 30 years in prison and has to pay $350 in court costs and complete mandatory mental evaluation and treatment.

She was arrested on May 11, 2013 after a resident at Clayton Henderson Meadows Apartments found a trail of blood between Logan’s apartment and the victim’s apartment next door.

When Tunica County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Brown’s body inside her own apartment with 19 stab wounds. She was stabbed mostly in the chest and neck area and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.