Jackson State and Mississippi Valley win SWAC Cross Country championships

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Jackson State captured the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship on Monday, with a team score of 41 points by virtue of a head-to-head tie breaker -- Jackson State had better individual results -- over Prairie View A&M.

Vincent Langat finished the race in first place, earning the individual title with a time of 24:48.40. Langat also captured the runner of the year honors with his first place finish.

Prairie View A&M’s Levante Williams came in second place overall, and Henry Kiplagat of Jackson State rounded out the top-three finishers.

Arkansas Pine Bluff finished in third place for the team portion with 87 points. Alabama State (94), Texas Southern (103), Mississippi Valley State (165) and Alcorn State (172) rounded out the standings.

Mark Thorne of Jackson State was named SWAC Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year.

The All-Conference teams were also announced. The teams are below.

First Team All-Conference

Vincent Langat (Jackson State)

Levante Williams (Prairie View A&M)

Henry Kiplagat (Jackson State)

Aaron Austin (Prairie View A&M)

Wade Garner (Arkansas Pine Bluff)

Second Team All-Conference

Francisco Hernandez (Prairie View A&M)

Darrion Hampton (Jackson State)

Joshua Coffelt (Alabama State)

Gregory Thigpen (Alabama State)

Jorge Martinez (Texas Southern)

2017 Men's Runner of the Year

Vincent Langat (Jackson State)

2017 SWAC Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year

Mark Thorne (Jackson State)

Mississippi Valley State claimed the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship on Monday, finishing with 58 points.

Six-time defending champion Alabama State finished the team portion of the event in second place with 64 points. Grambling State finished in third with 69 points. Prairie View A&M (86), Jackson State (120), Alcorn State (142), Texas Southern (157) and Arkansas Pine Bluff (157) rounded out the standings.

Scholasticah Kemei was named the Women’s Runner of the Year, winning the women’s individual title with a time of 18:30.83. Arion Span of Alabama State finished in second place and Halima Chepkwony of Grambling State rounded out the top there finishers.

Fermon Tate of Mississippi Valley State was named the SWAC Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.

The All-Conference team was also announced. The first and second teams are below.

First Team All-Conference

Scholasticah Kemei (Mississippi Valley State)

Arion Span (Alabama State)

Halima Chepkwony (Grambling State)

Naomi Kiprop (Grambling State)

Alice Kimutai (Mississippi Valley State)

Second Team All-Conference

Sade Lavallias (Alabama State)

Angelica Jacobs (Alcorn State)

Derica Pitters (Mississippi Valley State)

Autezia Sellers (Mississipi Valley State)

Priscilla Kibet (Grambling State)

2017 SWAC Women's Runner of the Year

Scholasticah Kemei (Mississippi Valley State)

2017 SWAC Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year

Fermon Tate (Mississippi Valley State)

