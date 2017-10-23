Grease fire destroys Flora mobile home - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Grease fire destroys Flora mobile home

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
FLORA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A mobile home in Flora caught fire Monday morning after cooking was left unattended inside the home.

The mobile home was located on Cedar Street. Two people were able to escape to safety.

Fire crews on scene say the home is a total loss.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly