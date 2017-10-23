Hwy 49 shut down near Magee after tanker flips, spills gasoline

An 18-wheeler flipped on US 49 just north of Magee and now Hwy 49 is shut down.

The tanker is leaking gasoline into the median and road where it flipped near Legion Lake.

Magee police are on scene and directing traffic to Hwy 149 while they clean up.

We are working to get more details from authorities and find out if there were any injuries.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

