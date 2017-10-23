Pair of Bulldogs win SEC weekly honors

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Following Mississippi State’s dominant 45-7 Homecoming victory against Kentucky, two Bulldogs were honored as Players of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Monday as junior Montez Sweat was tabbed Defensive Lineman of the Week and junior Deion Calhoun was selected as Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Sweat, starting at defensive end in the 4-3 package against the Wildcats, turned in his most disruptive outing as a Bulldog en route to the first SEC honor of his career. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native grabbed a career-high seven tackles, including a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss, which were the most tackles for loss by a Bulldog in a game this season. Keeping the Kentucky offense off-balanced, he added a career-high 1.5 sacks for a loss of 10 yards. Sweat was a force in the backfield as he helped limit Kentucky to just 115 yards rushing.

For the season, Sweat has recorded 25 tackles, including a team-leading 6.0 tackles for loss for a total loss of 26 yards. He’s added 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery for the Bulldogs. He is the second Bulldog to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors this season as sophomore Jeffery Simmons brought home the award over weeks two and three.

After making his 17th career start at right guard, Calhoun earned the first SEC honors of his career as he anchored an MSU line that allowed State’s rushing attack to find success against one of the top rushing defenses in the country. Calhoun graded out the highest (93 percent) amongst State’s offensive while tallying three knockdowns.

The Pleasant Grove, Ala., native paved the way for a MSU offense that rushed for 282 yards against a Kentucky defense that entered Saturday’s contest ranked 10th nationally against the run, allowing only 97.2 yards per game. The Bulldogs also did not allow a sack against the Wildcats. For the season, MSU has allowed the fewest sacks amongst Power 5 programs and the second-fewest overall behind only Army.

Two Bulldogs have been honored as Offensive Lineman of the Week this season as sophomore Darryl Williams picked up the laurel during week three. It is the first time since the 2014 season that MSU has claimed the honor multiple times in a season.

