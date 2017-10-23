Hughes reflects on offensive changes, looks ahead to Mississippi - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hughes reflects on offensive changes, looks ahead to Mississippi Valley

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes met the media Monday for his weekly press conference. The Tigers are 0-7, but showed some positive signs Saturday against Southern.

He said co-offensive coordinator Derrick McCall did "an excellent job" in his first game as playcaller. When asked if Jordan Williams did enough to earn another start: "No question."

JSU travels to Itta Bena on Saturday to face Mississippi Valley. Kickoff is at 2:00pm

Watch the entire press conference here:

