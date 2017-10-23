Hughes reflects on offensive changes, looks ahead to Mississippi Valley

Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes met the media Monday for his weekly press conference. The Tigers are 0-7, but showed some positive signs Saturday against Southern.
He said co-offensive coordinator Derrick McCall did "an excellent job" in his first game as playcaller. When asked if Jordan Williams did enough to earn another start: "No question."
JSU travels to Itta Bena on Saturday to face Mississippi Valley. Kickoff is at 2:00pm
Watch the entire press conference here:
