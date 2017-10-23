Richland police officer involved in motorcycle crash

Richland Police confirm that a Richland police officer was involved in a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 49 near Highway 80.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to check for injuries. Our crew on the scene said he suffered minor injuries.

1 of our motorcycle units was involved in a wreck this afternoon he has been transported to a local hospital to check for injuries pic.twitter.com/YqbvNd03iT — Richland P. D. MS (@_richlandmspd) October 23, 2017

There were no other injuries.

The identity of the officer has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.