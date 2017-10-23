Richland police officer involved in motorcycle crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Richland police officer involved in motorcycle crash

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Richland PD Source: Richland PD
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Richland Police confirm that a Richland police officer was involved in a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 49 near Highway 80.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to check for injuries. Our crew on the scene said he suffered minor injuries. 

There were no other injuries. 

The identity of the officer has not been released. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

