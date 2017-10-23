74-year-old woman assaulted, robbed at Jackson home on Saturday

The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a violent crime against a 74-year-old female victim.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 21, around 8:00 p.m. at the victim’s home in the 4900 block of Cedarhurst Drive.

The victim was approached by two unidentified black men armed with guns demanding her purse.

The suspects assaulted the victim with what appeared to be the stock of a shotgun and she was dragged down a set of stairs.

The suspects fled the scene with her purse and an undisclosed amount of money in what is believed to be a dark colored late model Chevy Malibu with dark tinted windows.

The victim was transported to UMMC via AMR for medical treatment and later released.

She sustained several injuries about the head and body. She’s expected to recover.

The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with solving this crime.

Violent crime against a 74 year old victim, assaulted and robbed on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at a residence. Call police with information. pic.twitter.com/2hxJGbuS10 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 23, 2017

Anyone with any information is urged to call 601-960-1234 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

An award is available for information through CRIMESTOPPERS.

