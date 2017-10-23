Natchez Trace accidents continue

The head-on collision on the Natchez Trace Sunday happened near mile marker 95. Park rangers say a truck hauling a boat tried to pass someone, driving right into an SUV towing an RV.

One woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after it took two hours to remove her from the wrecked vehicle.

"This is about the 3rd or 4th serious head-on collision I worked in this area," said Ranger Stephen Dollinger. "People trying to pass in this area, probably not the safest area to pass, just be a little more patient."

The wreck happened in the exact same spot where two vehicles hit head-on in April, resulting in three people hospitalized. Natchez Trace Rangers said impatient drivers, passing at high speeds, is a recipe for danger.

"I've definitely experienced that when they sit on your butt and just don't want to leave you alone, it's scary," said Maggie Wickes.

Wickes drives the Trace often and sometimes catches herself drifting over the 50 miles per hour speed limit. She never dares to pass other cars.

"Because it winds and the idea of passing someone at a high speed seems a little terrifying because someone can come around that corner and you have no idea," added Wickes. "And they don't know you're there and it would just cause like you said this head-on collision."

To stay safe, Natchez Trace rangers say that motorists should drive the speed limit, and not attempt to pass other vehicles, even where it's allowed.

And yes they will be out here watching to make sure you stay within the law or face a hefty fine.

