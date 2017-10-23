Southern Miss K Parker Shaunfield named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

A career-night in a dramatic road win helped Southern Miss redshirt-junior kicker Parker Shaunfield earn his second-career C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week award.

The Aledo, Texas, native tied a career-long 49-yard field goal with 1:23 left in regulation and followed it with a successful onside kick to open the door for a Southern Miss 34-27 double overtime comeback victory over Louisiana Tech.

Shaunfield also connected from 45, 34 and 26 yards for the first four-FG game of his career. He has made eight of the 10 field goals he has attempted this season. He added two extra points to bring his total to 25-for-25 this season and extend his Golden Eagle record to 87 consecutive PATs. His 49 points lead all Southern Miss players in scoring.

He earned his first league honor following a 3-for-3 field goal showing, including a 49-yarder, in the comeback win over Kentucky in the 2016 opener. Shaunfield's excellence on Saturday has also earned him "Star of the Week" accolades from the Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the nation's top placekicker.

Southern Miss (5-2, 3-1 C-USA) has won three in a row and hosts UAB on Saturday at 6 p.m. in its annual blackout game. Tickets can be purchased by visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, calling 1-800-844-TICK, or stopping by the Pat Ferlise Center on campus during normal business hours.