MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Jackson man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 41-year-old Timothy Lewis. He was last seen October 18 at about 6 p.m. walking in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Lewis is a black male, six feet tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Timothy Lewis, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

