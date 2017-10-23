Silver Alert cancelled; missing Jackson man found safe

The Silver Alert has been cancelled for 41-year-old Timothy Lewis.

He went missing October 18 at about 6 p.m. walking in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Lewis is a black male, six feet tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.