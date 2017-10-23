Clinton teaching assistant arrested for gratification of lust

Flowood police have arrested a Clinton Public Schools teaching assistant for gratification of lust.

47-year-old Thomas Christopher Cleveland, of Clinton, was arrested after police confirmed a report that Cleveland had inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday, October 15 at a Flowood restaurant when Cleveland approached a young girl and made threatening statements and touched her inappropriately.

Immediately after the report was made our Detectives went to work to identify the man. With the assistance of Clinton Police in conjunction with the school's administration, it was determined he was a teacher assistant at Clinton Public Schools.

This is an on-going investigation and although he was not in a position of trust when the incident occurred, detectives are continuing their investigation to determine how far the nature of the crime extends.

The Clinton Public School District issued a statement saying that Cleveland was terminated immediately when they were notified of his arrest, adding that the district is cooperating with law enforcement.

If convicted, Cleveland faces 15 years in jail.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.