Mississippi's STD rates are on the rise

The STD rates are on the rise not only nationwide but also in Mississippi.

Mississippi has several factors that create stumbling blocks for access to care or even education.

Mississippi takes the top spot for Gonorrhea cases in 2016. That's up from third place the year before and the state moves from fifth to third in Chlamydia cases.

My Brother's Keeper in Jackson is one of the groups working on both the education and testing to get a handle on the numbers.

"If we talk more about these things, then we are in situations when we are making healthier sexual and reproductive choices, we have more information and the only way to get that is to talk," explained Deja Abdul-Haqq, My Brother's Keeper director of organizational development. "We really can't at this point rely on the systems."

Deja Abdul-Haqq says there's no one size fits all answer to moving Mississippi off the top of the rankings.

"We would have a big fist in the fight if we had one hurdle," she said. "But like I said, there is no one hurdle. All of our systems that ultimately affects the decisions we make, our education systems, our poverty levels, our health care systems, transportation systems, are all inadequate."

Abdul-Haqq suggests it will take a significant policy change to see numbers truly drop. She thinks that can be accomplished by making testing more of the norm in triage situations or clinics around the state.

"So, the same way that we made checking your blood pressure, checking your weight, checking your temperature, a part of the standard of care, at this particular point, we need to stop denying the fact that STIs and HIV need to be included in the standard of care," she added.

Open Arms Healthcare Center in Jackson has a "Becoming a Healthier U" program that is a series of free preventive health screenings. That includes testing for Syphillis, Chlamydia, and Gonorrhea.

