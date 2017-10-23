2018 class revealed for Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Coaching dominates the 2018 class of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. From Lafayette's suits and wins to Billy's success in pigskin, here's more from the newest group enshrined on Lakeland Drive.

Billy Brewer (Four time SEC Football Coach of the Year at Ole Miss)

"I am humbled as I can be to be nominated and chosen. I was hoping before I passed that it would be a reality. So I'm really blessed to come in with this elite group. Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame is one of the best probably in the country."



Lafayette Stribling (741 wins, 4 SWAC titles, reached 3 NCAA Tournaments with Mississippi Valley, 5 NAIA Tournaments with Tougaloo)

"This is one of the greatest things that have ever happened to me. I'm in quite a few hall of fames, this one is the utmost, most appreciative. A lot of coaches go with their coaching clothes on. I do that during coaching. When I go out among 10 thousand fans, I want them to recognize, to really see me."



Mike Jones (436 wins, 5 conference titles, reached 4 NCAA Sweet 16s with Mississippi College)

"Coach Stribling and I have coached against each other, so it's really neat to be with basketball coaches. But the other guys and ladies are great too. But to just have your name in the same breath with all these people that are in the Hall of Fame, it's just incredible."

Anna Jackson (692 wins, 9 state championships with Murrah girls basketball)

"When I received the call, I had been wondering a few days prior to, if I needed to come out of retirement and go back to Murrah. And try to win 9 more state championships and see if I would get the call. I'm delighted to be here."

Joe Walker Jr. (Built Ole Miss track program, had at least one athlete compete in Olympics from 1976-2000)

"People that are in this Hall of Fame were all my heroes. I'm 70 years old, and all my life I've been thinking about these people, wasn't he great! Wasn't she great! That sorta thing. So it's a really unique feeling that comes upon you when you get inducted into something like this."

Billy Moore (son of Archie Moore - longest reigning World Light Heavyweight Boxing champion)

"It was worth it. My life has been a fight. All the way through, it's been a fight. I finally made it. He would say I thank God, and I give all glory and praise to him for being in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame."

The 2018 class of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will be enshrined July 28th at the Jackson Convention Center.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.