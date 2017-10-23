Sanderson Farms Championship week tees off with clinic, Pro-Am, and practice

It's finally Sanderson Farms Championship week. The tournament doesn't tee off until Thursday but plenty of golf Monday at the Country Club of Jackson.

Magee native Brooks Baldwin drew plenty of eyeballs. The long drive professional hit it a long ways with any club you can think of. JPS kids got a kick out of Baldwin at the Youth Clinic.

Some of the players got their first chance to practice this morning. Peter Malnati is one of five past Sanderson champs playing this week. A Germantown Maverick and Mississippi State Bulldog makes his PGA Tour debut. Ross Bell qualified by winning the Mississippi State Amateur. Sanderson Farms Championship Executive Director Steve Jent thrilled to have more local flavor in the event.

"Well one of the things we did this year is we added the winner of the Mississippi State Am to our field," Jent said. "And Ross deserves this spot, cause he won the State Am back in June. It's just another way we can have a good local Mississippi tie to the field. You've also got Ben Wolcott, who just graduated from Ole Miss. So we've got a State guy and a Ole Miss guy, first time they've played on the PGA Tour."

Tack on Jackson Prep & Ole Miss alum Jonathan Randolph and you'll have more than a few folks in maroon or red in the gallery this week.

The Sanderson Farms Championship tees off Thursday at CCJ.

You can view the entire field here: http://www.sandersonfarmschampionship.com/schedules-events/committed-players/

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.