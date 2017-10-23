Auto burglary and auto theft still featured prominently in metro area crime stats

It's Crime prevention 101; lock your vehicle even if you plan to be gone for just a second. But even when you lock your vehicle, it only slows down some thieves.

Pearl Police urge motorists to think smart.

"It doesn't take long at all. but I think in the day to day life we live, we get so caught up in where we need to be next we forget to lock it," said Captain Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department. "Unfortunately everything from your identify to valuables to other personal items can be stolen; guns property anything."

Heed the advice. Don't leave valuable items visible in your car.

Make sure guns are out of sight, don't leave your keys in the ignition, or your garage door openers; simple tips that might help save you time and money.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.