20 YEARS LATER: WLBT Tower Collapse

It's been 20 years since a tragedy took WLBT off the air.

On October 23, 1997, the station's 2,000 foot transmitting tower near Raymond fell to the ground.

Three people were killed.

All worked for a Canadian company that had been hired to do maintenance on the tower.

An OSHA investigation later determined they had not taken all the necessary steps to ensure their safety.

Channel 3 was off the air until a smaller, backup tower could be activated.

It took almost two years to get our current tower up and running.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.