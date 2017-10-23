United Way sponsors Graduation Matters Symposium encouraging kids to stay in school

The United Way of the Capital Area is working to keep kids in school, not only to graduate but to also attend college.

At a Graduation Matters Symposium Monday night, about 100 students and their parents were encouraged to begin preparation for their futures.

Students were given information to help them improve ACT scores, and to help them make sure they are college and career ready.

The main goal was to help them understand the importance of academic success.

"When we look at our community as a whole and we talk about how do we improve the quality of life within our community, the only way we're gonna do that is by having an educated populous," said Carol Burger, President and CEO of the United Way Capital Area. "It affects the workforce, it affects all parts of the quality of life in our local communities."

Volunteers worked with students at a college career fair prior to the symposium. They were given information on how to get into college and how to find and qualify for scholarships.

