Teachers show hard work and unpaid dedication can turn school ratings around

Teachers at Spann Elementary School were given a "red carpet" experience to celebrate the difference one year can make.

All this to honor the countless hours of spare time these teachers dedicated to their students over the past year in order to make sure they could excel.

"First, we figured out the areas they were weak in and tutored them," said fourth grade teacher Dr. DeLane Lesh. "We did the same thing in the mornings and afternoons. (It was) all without pay, but we were happy to do that because we did not want to be back as a level F. We hated that."

It's a success that not only teachers and staff are celebrating, but parents as well.

"To see that B come out this year, I mean, I was at work and was cheering." said parent and PTA President Keyla Bradford. "I literally cried. It's a proud moment for Spann. It's a proud moment for me as a parent."

While Spann Educators have worked hard to change their grade, higher JPS grade-level schools continue to struggle with F ratings, but those are ratings Bradford says she no longer worries about.

"With him being here at Spann, we've already laid that foundation of how important education is and how important it is for him to work hard no matter where he is," Bradford explained.

Next week, the school will be starting their new after-school tutoring program, which will again focus on preparing students for the upcoming assessments.

Tutoring sessions that this year, teachers will get paid for.

