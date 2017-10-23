Broken water line in West Jackson spewing sewage into family's yard

From potholes to broken water mains, to overgrown weeds, the to-do list for Jackson's public works department seems long, with no time-frame for when some of these issues will be addressed.

3 On Your Side and FOX40 spoke with a woman who says her problem isn't just frustrating, it's a health hazard.

Prescilla Lanning says the sewage problem at her home on Stokes Robertson Road has been going on for at least 3 years now.

"Our landlord, she won't do nothing. We've tried calling her. We've tried calling the City of Jackson. They just say they'll try to do whatever, and they don't do nothing," said Lanning.

There were City workers there Monday, but they were developing plans to fix a pothole, not the dirty water Lanning says is flooding her yard, and making her and her kids sick.

"I have gotten staff infections from it. My son's gotten very very bad rashes on his legs," added Lanning.

Lanning says the City told her they're trying to get to it, but they've got a lot on their plate.

For instance, a fire hydrant at the Morgan White Group in North Jackson has been spewing out water since last Thursday.

"We were able to get in touch with the Mayor's office today, and they did respond back, and said they would be looking into it. But as you can see, five days later, it's still going strong, with no resolution," said Andi Davis, the Communications Manager for the Morgan White Group.

Just like with Lanning's problem, MWG says the City didn't actually give them a time frame for when they would fix things.

"We have kids," said Lanning. "They cry and they scream because they want to play outside, but we can't let them."

3 On Your Side and FOX 40 did contact the City Monday. They said they would look into the issues.

