Big 3 coaches on the mic for Media Monday

Mississippi State is on the road this week, while Ole Miss and Southern Miss are at home. One thing the Big 3 had in common Monday is that they all met the media ahead of their respective games.

Dan Mullen on #24 Texas A&M (Saturday 6:15pm ESPN)

"Probably the most athletic team we've played on the defensive side of the ball. Lead the league in sacks and tackles for a loss with great athletes that can really run all over the field. And with John Chavis as the defensive coordinator, a very aggressive style. So it'll be a huge challenge for us and our guys."

Jay Hopson on refocusing after Revival in Ruston (vs. UAB Saturday 6:00pm CUSA.tv)

"The bottom line is it's a new week, it's a new game, it's a new challenge. What happened last week has no significance on this game and it's irrelevant. So we got to be ready to play."

Matt Luke on QB Jordan Ta'amu (vs. Arkansas Saturday 11:00am SEC Network)

"He was in there for 2 drives, led us on a field goal drive right before the half. And then a touchdown drive before the end of the game. So I was pleased with his timing, he pulled the ball down, got positive yards. And I think that's one of his strengths. He can really run."

