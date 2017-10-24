Man shot, woman robbed in Belhaven neighborhood

A man was shot and a woman was robbed in the Belhaven neighborhood just after midnight Monday.

Jackson police were called in regards to a shooting that happened on Poplar Blvd.

According to Officer Jones, just after 12:30 a.m. officers responded and found a male lying on the ground suffering from a single gunshot wound. A female on scene told police she had been robbed.



The female told police she was in her car waiting for her friend when three black males in dark clothing, armed with handguns approached her and demanded money.

Her friend was walking towards her car and one of the suspects fired, striking him in the left leg.



The suspects then fled the scene with the female's purse.



The male victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. The female was not injured.



Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact police.



This investigation is ongoing.

