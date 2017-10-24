Man shot, robbed in west Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Galvez St.

Officers found a man sitting inside a car who had been shot one time.



The victim told officers that he was walking out of a home in the area when he was approached by an unknown black male wearing a dark colored hooded top and a mask.

The suspect immediately demanded his belongings and a struggled ensued.

The victim was shot in the right hip while also receiving a minor head injury. The suspect fled the scene after taking his wallet.



The victim was transported and is listed in stable condition.



Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Police.



This investigation is ongoing.

