Alex Deaton to be extradited to Mississippi

The man accused of violent crimes in three different states has been sentenced in Kansas and will be extradited to Mississippi next.

In Mississippi, he faces two counts of murder, auto-theft, and drive-by shooting. Alex Deaton lead authorities on a nation-wide manhunt after he strangled his girlfriend, stole her car and shot a jogger in Rankin County.

After this, Deaton shot and killed a woman at a church in his hometown, then carjacked a couple in New Mexico, finally shooting a convenience store clerk in Kansas.

District Attorney Steven Kilgore said "Our plan is to have him here within the next four to six weeks."

Deaton was first sentenced in Kansas since that's where he was arrested. While in Kansas, Deaton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Kansas sentenced Deaton to nearly 13 years in prison.

Kilgore says Rankin County Sheriff's Office and Neshoba County Sheriff's Office will send officers to Kansas to pick him up. Rankin County will get Deaton first since he committed crimes there initially. Then he will be head to Neshoba County for his first-degree murder charge.

Once Deaton is in Neshoba County, his case will be presented to the grand jury.

Kilgore says that he believes Deaton will be sent to the Mississippi Department of Corrections where he will serve out his sentences.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

