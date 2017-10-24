Crews responding to ruptured gas line in Ridgeland; area residen - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Crews responding to ruptured gas line in Ridgeland; area residents possibly being evacuated

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A ruptured gas line has been reported at the Harbor Pines mobile home community on Lake Harbour Drive, just before Spillway Road.

We're being told by people at the scene that residents are being evacuated, however police have not confirmed this information. Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says police and fire department units are responding.  

