Jonathan Randolph talks putting & Yodi in Sanderson Farms presser

Ole Miss and Jackson Prep alum Jonathan Randolph is making his 8th appearance in the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Brandon native comes to town with some momentum. He finished tied for 2nd last month in Boise, securing his PGA Tour card for the 2017-2018 season.

He’s credits putting and a pup to his success. Randolph brought his 2 year old dog Yodi with him to Tuesday’s press conference. Watch below.

The Sanderson Farms Championship tees off Thursday at the Country Club of Jackson.

You can view the entire field here: http://www.sandersonfarmschampionship.com/schedules-events/committed-players/

