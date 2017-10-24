MDOT worker injured on the job after log truck crashes into MDOT vehicle

The father of a Yazoo County deputy, who also happens to be an MDOT worker, was spraying with other MDOT workers along Highway 3 on the Yazoo/Warren County line this morning when an 18-wheeler log truck struck the car.

The worker, Randell Rucker, Sr. was in the driver's seat of his MDOT vehicle when the crash happened, causing some heavy damage to it and injuring him.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries and he's listed in stable condition. His son, Deputy Randall Rucker, Jr. said that he's currently getting some X-Rays of his neck and back since he's complaining of pain.

Officials say the MDOT truck's flasher signal was on at the time of the crash. No one else on scene was injured. The 18-wheeler driver will not face charges.

MDOT Executive Director Melinda L. McGrath released this statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this employee and their family during this difficult time. Work zones can present confusing and unfamiliar traffic patterns. It is critical for the traveling public to follow advance warning signs, slow down and remove driving distractions such as cellphones when traveling through highway work zones. Human lives are present and at risk every day when working on roads and bridges throughout the state."

