CONSIDER THIS: Uptight and Overly Sensitive

I read an article this week questioning certain Halloween costumes, saying some outfits cause others to get upset or offended. The new term is cultural appropriation.

I agree that some costumes push the acceptability boundary and take things too far, but we are moving into a world where everyone is offended by everything. Jeez, it's Halloween. It’s a time when people dress up. Unfortunately, people are searching for ways to be insulted.

We have lost our sense of humor and taken political correctness to an extreme.

Lighten up and laugh. It’s healthy.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.