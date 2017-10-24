Fondren Business District makes Historic Endangered places list while welcoming new businesses

A new hotel is going up in the Fondren business district of Jackson. At the same time, the Mississippi Heritage Trust has placed the area on it's top 10 most endangered historic places.

Groundbreaking was held Tuesday at the site of a new Homewood Suites hotel on North State Street. City officials said the 125 guestroom Hilton Homewood Suites is progressive for the area.

City Councilwoman Virgie Lindsay welcomed the new business saying too many hotels are going up in the suburbs.

"And what we've needed are some hotels that exist for our businesses that exist right here in the core of our city. Especially for universities, colleges, and our medical centers," said Lindsay.

Campbells Bakery owner Mitchell Moore agrees but adds there is a delicate balance to keeping the character of the district intact.

"It's possible to find a balance, and I think that's what we are striving for here in Fondren; to find a balance between the historical and the new," said Moore.

The Heritage Hospitality group said it was committed to the character of historic Fondren and made a 2-thousand 500 dollar donation to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation.

A donation was also made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital nearby.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.